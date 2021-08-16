Investors Research Corp Purchases 9,399 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.74. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,204. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.87. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

