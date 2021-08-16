IOTA Price Up 37.3% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and approximately $55.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059277 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000206 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

