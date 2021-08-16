IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in IQVIA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 206,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in IQVIA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,783. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.