Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.04. Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of IRDM opened at $40.66 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.