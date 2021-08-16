Ironwood Financial llc Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

DFAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

