Ironwood Financial llc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 2.2% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IYE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.01. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

