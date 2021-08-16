Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2,213.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period.

iShares US Financials ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.48. 19,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

