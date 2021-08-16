Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,145,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 527,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $22.50. 96,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

