Ironwood Financial llc Sells 319 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.59. 1,347,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,525,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

