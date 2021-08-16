iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,183 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,034,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,102,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.46. 3,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.