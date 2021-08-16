iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.27. 1,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,648. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

