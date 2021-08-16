iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is IFS Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.89. 50,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.