iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.81 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01.

