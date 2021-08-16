iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

