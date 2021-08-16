iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 5.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

