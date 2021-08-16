iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,488,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 526,113 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.