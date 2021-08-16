iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $70.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $70.51.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.626 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

