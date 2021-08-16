iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the July 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
USXF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $37.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
