iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the July 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

USXF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 76,964 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

