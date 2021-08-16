iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:IBTH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.69. 124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

