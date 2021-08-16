iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Position Trimmed by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,010,000 after buying an additional 3,110,807 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,083,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,002,000 after buying an additional 373,917 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,403,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43.

