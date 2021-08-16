iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.89

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 25442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.68.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 466.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,672 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.