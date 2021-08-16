iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 586.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 104,677 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,759,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

