iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,151 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 74,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

