iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $51.30. 1,640,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,601,199. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

