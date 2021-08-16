iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Decreased by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,047,000 after purchasing an additional 389,121 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

