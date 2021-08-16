iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 345,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 103,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,575,000. Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. 5,823 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

