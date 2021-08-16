iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.