iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 5.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $185,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.04. 4,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,165. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.59 and a 52-week high of $205.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.34.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.