iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $447.46. 249,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $447.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

