iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

IVV stock opened at $446.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

