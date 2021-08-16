iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 6th Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 200,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 131,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $75.98. 39,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

