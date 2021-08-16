iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

