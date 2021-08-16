iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.77 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.