iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69.

