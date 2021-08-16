Ispolink (ISP) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $539,657.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ispolink Coin Profile

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,574,500 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

