Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 52.8% in July

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISDR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.39. 14,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.94. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.