Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 52.8% in July

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.11% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.