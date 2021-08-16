Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

