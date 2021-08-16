Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) versus Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Critical Comparison

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 17.21% 17.09% 1.32% Live Oak Bancshares 33.72% 27.89% 2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Itaú Unibanco and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 1 1 3.00

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $69.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Live Oak Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.68 $3.67 billion $0.40 14.48 Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 6.91 $59.54 million $1.45 41.20

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Itaú Unibanco on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded on September 9, 1943 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

