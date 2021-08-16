James H. Kropp Sells 500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director James H. Kropp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $13,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AMH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
