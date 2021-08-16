James H. Kropp Sells 500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director James H. Kropp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $13,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

