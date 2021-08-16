Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits One Day Volume of $895,486.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $895,486.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.80 or 0.00897866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104255 BTC.

Jarvis Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

