JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 3,888,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,941.0 days.
JD Health International stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $22.60.
