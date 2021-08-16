JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 3,888,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,941.0 days.

JD Health International stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

