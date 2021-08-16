Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Atotech Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atotech in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Atotech alerts:

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Atotech stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.72. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $26,404,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $9,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.