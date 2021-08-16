JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 778.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.85 on Monday, hitting $296.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

