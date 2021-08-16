JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 299.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.17. 1,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $73.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

