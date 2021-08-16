JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $23.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 277,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

