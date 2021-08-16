JMG Financial Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after buying an additional 772,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after buying an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.74. 21,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,335. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $102.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.28.

