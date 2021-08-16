JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 3,120 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.79. 802,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,523,486. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

