John J. Haines Sells 3,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John J. Haines also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $82.95 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $87.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.