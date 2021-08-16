Joint Ventures (JOINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,852.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $57,055.43 and $15,852.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00892713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

