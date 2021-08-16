Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Journey Energy stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.
About Journey Energy
