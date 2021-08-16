Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Journey Energy stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

